FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q4 loss per share $1.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q4 loss per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc

* Foundation Medicine announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, recent highlights and 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $135 million to $145 million

* Q4 revenue $28.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $1.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foundation Medicine Inc says company expects to deliver between 53,000 and 56,000 clinical tests in 2017

* Company expects operating expenses will be in range of $205 million to $215 million in 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $147.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.