March 1 (Reuters) - Founders Advantage Capital Corp

* Completes acquisition of a majority interest in impact radio accessories; announces increase to atb credit facility

* Entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches to increase revolving credit facility to $28.0 million

* Entered into amended credit facility with Alberta treasury branches to cancel non-revolving $5.0 million credit facility

