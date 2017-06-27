BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi H1 net loss narrows to EUR 4.7 million
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 16.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 27 FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA:
* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 NET INCOME EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 TURNOVER EUR 29.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SEES GROWTH IN SALES OF 10% FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text: bit.ly/2sNvQWm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volkswagen AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating action reflects the greater clarity about the operational and financial effect of the diesel issue. Fitch acknowledges that risks of furt