July 10 CenturyLink Inc:

* Four additional states approve CenturyLink - Level 3 acquisition

* CenturyLink Inc - ‍states of Alaska, Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania recently approved CenturyLink acquisition of Level 3 Communications​

* CenturyLink Inc - ‍companies continue to expect to receive remaining state, federal and international approvals in time to complete merger by Sept. 30​