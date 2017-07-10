CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as financials, energy weigh
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday to trade around seven-month lows as heavyweight financial and energy shares led declines.
July 10 CenturyLink Inc:
* Four additional states approve CenturyLink - Level 3 acquisition
* CenturyLink Inc - states of Alaska, Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania recently approved CenturyLink acquisition of Level 3 Communications
* CenturyLink Inc - companies continue to expect to receive remaining state, federal and international approvals in time to complete merger by Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday to trade around seven-month lows as heavyweight financial and energy shares led declines.
* Matthew B. Brady joins Westell Technologies as president and CEO