3 months ago
BRIEF-Four bidders and U.S. partner Western Digital competing to buy Toshiba's memory chip unit- Nikkei
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Four bidders and U.S. partner Western Digital competing to buy Toshiba's memory chip unit- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* Toshiba told Sumitomo Mitsui Banking., Mizuho Bank, other lenders it will begin negotiating with four suitors that submitted second-round bids for Toshiba Memory - Nikkei

* Toshiba will also enter into separate discussions with western digital, which is seeking to block the auction on contractual grounds- Nikkei

* Toshiba also hinted it received offers exceeding the 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) asking price - Nikkei

* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Bain Capital submitted bids before the May 19 deadline, as did American chipmaker Broadcom and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry - Nikkei Source text:(s.nikkei.com/2rEKVJZ) Further company coverage:

