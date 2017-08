May 26 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:

* CH2M-led Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership Llc awarded Department Of Energy Paducah deactivation and remediation contract

* CH2M-Contract of about $1.5 billion over 10 yrs; base term 5 yrs valued about $750 million followed by 3-year, 2-year option periods valued about $750 million combined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: