BRIEF-Ter Beke fully acquires Stefano Toselli and Pasta Food Company
* ACQUIRES 100% OF STEFANO TOSELLI SAS AND PASTA FOOD COMPANY SP. Z.O.O. Source text: http://bit.ly/2tucQwG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Ltd
* Fy revenue hk$2.95 billion versus hk$2.94 billion
* Profit for year attributable hk$50.3 million versus hk$45.8 million
* Proposed a final dividend of hk6.5 cents per share
* Special interim dividend of hk$30.0 cents per ordinary share was declared by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 30 Volkswagen's French division reported inaccurate delivery figures to German headquarters for years to make its performance look better, Der Spiegel said on Friday, citing a report by the carmaker's internal auditors.