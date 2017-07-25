BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding appoints Dudley Mendenhall to chairman of board

July 25 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces changes to board of directors

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍appointment of Dudley Mendenhall, a director on its board of directors, to chairman of board​

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍Mendenhall will succeed Elias Sabo, who has stepped down from his role as chairman and has resigned from board​

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - ‍in addition, company appointed Tom Duncan as a director on its board of directors, effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: