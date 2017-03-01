FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
March 1, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp:

* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.31 to $1.41

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $96 million to $100 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $430 million to $450 million

* Q4 sales $111.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $106.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $434.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

