BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding recalls certain aftermarket Harley Davidson shock absorber products

May 1 (Reuters) - Fox Factory Holding Corp-

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - announces voluntary recall for certain aftermarket Harley Davidson shock absorber products

* Fox Factory - filing a report with nhtsa regarding a voluntary recall for fox's harley-davidson specific aftermarket motorcycle shock absorber products

* Fox Factory - recall for fox's harley-davidson specific aftermarket motorcycle shock absorber products, purchased after sept 2014, due to potential failure hazard

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - believed that affected recall product units are limited in quantity to about 2,460 shock absorbers

* Fox Factory Holding Corp - believes this voluntary recall will not have any material adverse effect on its financial results or current financial guidance