4 months ago
BRIEF-FOX News says Bill Shine, co-president of FOX News Channel, has resigned
May 1, 2017 / 7:01 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-FOX News says Bill Shine, co-president of FOX News Channel, has resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - FOX News

* Fox news makes new executive appointments

* Fox news says bill shine, co-president of fox news channel since august 2016, has resigned, will leave co after helping transition over next few weeks

* Fox news -jack abernethy remains co-president of fox news and ceo of fox television stations

* Fox news says suzanne scott, executive vice president becomes president, programming of fox news channel

* Fox news - jay wallace, executive vice president of news becomes president, news of fox news channel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

