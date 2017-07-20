FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Fox says "disappointed" with lack of government decision on Sky deal
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
July 20, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Fox says "disappointed" with lack of government decision on Sky deal

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc:

* Welcomed recent statement by secretary of state that "Ofcom is unequivocal" regarding 21CF's genuine commitment to broadcasting standards

* In respect of media plurality public interest consideration, we have proposed comprehensive undertakings to address points raised by Ofcom

* "Disappointed" that secretary of state remains minded to refer on plurality

* "We would urge secretary of state to complete regulatory process expeditiously" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

