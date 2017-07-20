1 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc:
* Welcomed recent statement by secretary of state that "Ofcom is unequivocal" regarding 21CF's genuine commitment to broadcasting standards
* In respect of media plurality public interest consideration, we have proposed comprehensive undertakings to address points raised by Ofcom
* "Disappointed" that secretary of state remains minded to refer on plurality
* "We would urge secretary of state to complete regulatory process expeditiously"