AstraZeneca cancer drug trial prompts investors to take options cover
* U.S. near-term put contracts outweigh call options 3.3 times
June 27 FOX Sports:
* Says has partnered with Facebook to stream UEFA Champions League matches via Facebook Live during the 2017-18 season Further company coverage:
* U.S. near-term put contracts outweigh call options 3.3 times
* LMI Aerospace Inc says in connection with consummation of merger with Sonaca S.A, co terminated certain credit agreement, dated as of June 19, 2014