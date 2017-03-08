FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foxtons posts FY pretax profit of 18.8 mln stg
March 8, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Foxtons posts FY pretax profit of 18.8 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc

* FY pretax profit 18.8 million stg

* FY revenue fell 11.4 percent to 132.7 million stg

* Final dividend 0.33 penceper share

* Total dividend 2 penceper share

* FY adjusted ebitda margin 18.5 percent

* FY basic EPS 5.7 pence

* FY net free cash flow 16.8 million stg versus 32 million stg

* Says expect trading conditions to remain challenging throughout 2017

* Says "should current sales activity continue through remainder of this year, it is likely that 2017 sales volumes will be below last year"

* It is too early to assess impact of government's proposed ban on tenants' fees

* More detailed proposals are expected from consultation process later in year

* Expect London to remain a highly attractive property market for sales and lettings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

