PARIS, July 3 Eurazeo:

* Eurazeo announces the acquisition of Iberchem, a global producer of fragrances and flavors

* Eurazeo says deal worth enterprise value of 405 mln euros

* Eurazeo will invest around 270 million euros to become the majority shareholder, with a stake of around 70 pct, alongside the existing management team (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)