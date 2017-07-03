BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop adjusts conversion price of convertible bond
* Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of deutsche euroshop ag in the initial principal amount of eur 100 million due on November 20, 2017
PARIS, July 3 Eurazeo:
* Eurazeo announces the acquisition of Iberchem, a global producer of fragrances and flavors
* Eurazeo says deal worth enterprise value of 405 mln euros
* Eurazeo will invest around 270 million euros to become the majority shareholder, with a stake of around 70 pct, alongside the existing management team (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT FEDHA SP.Z O.O. REACHED 100 PCT IN THE COMPANY AFTER MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 20