5 months ago
BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings posts Q4 earnings of $0.39/share
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 21, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings posts Q4 earnings of $0.39/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Francesca's Holdings Corp:

* Sees FY 2017 sales $527 million to $543 million

* Sees Q1 2017 sales $111 million to $114 million

* francesca’s® exceeds previous guidance with full year EPS of $1.09, a 20% increase versus the prior year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 sales $146.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable sales were flat

* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 are expected to be in range of $28 million to $33 million

* For fiscal year ending February 3, 2018, net sales are expected to be in range of $527 million to $543 million

* Q1 diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.12 to $0.16

* Company plans to open approximately 15 new boutiques and close approximately four existing boutiques during Q1

* Sees Q1 comparable sales will be in low single digit decrease to flat range compared to prior year increase of 2%

* FY diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.11 to $1.21

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $486.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees a flat to low-single digit increase in comparable sales compared to prior year increase of 2% for FY 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $117.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

