BRIEF-Broken Hill Prospecting says resolved legal dispute with Relentless Resources
* Relentless Resources agreed to pay BPL $3.1 mln within 90 days
June 27 Franchise Services Of North America Inc :
* Franchise Services Of North America Inc announces chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
* Franchise Services Of North America - anticipates subsidiaries will continue to operate businesses in normal course during pendency of chapter 11 case
* No layoffs are anticipated at co or any of its subsidiaries in connection with the bankruptcy
* Franchise Services Of North America - litigation expenses relate to acquisition of Simply Wheelz Llc, D/B/A Advantage Rent A Car, was led by Macquarie, affiliates
* Franchise Services Of North America Inc - company also remains impaired by potential claims that arise from advantage acquisition
* Franchise Services Of North America - decision to seek bankruptcy protection necessitated by liquidity issues in litigation against ex-financial advisor
NEW YORK, June 27 The trustee recouping money for Bernard Madoff's victims on Tuesday announced nearly $371 million of new settlements with two groups of offshore funds that invested with the imprisoned Ponzi schemer, boosting the total recovery to about $12 billion.