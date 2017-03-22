March 22 Franco-Nevada Corp -

* Franco-Nevada reports strong full-year 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted net income $0.24 per share

* Says Q4 revenue $155.3 million , a 28.0% increase over q4/2015

* In 2017, Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream production to total 470,000 to 500,000 geos from mineral assets

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 per share

* Says in 2017, Franco-Nevada sees revenue of $35 million to $45 million from its oil & gas assets

* Sees 2021 oil & gas revenues at same $50 per barrel WTI oil price assumption expected to range between $55 million and $65 million

* Expects its existing portfolio to generate between 515,000 to 540,000 geos by 2021