* Phibro Animal Health Corp - on June 29, 2017 co, units entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
June 29 Franklin Covey Co:
* Franklin Covey reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.33
* Q3 revenue $43.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Covey Co says "company expects strong Q4 of fiscal 2017"
* Franklin Covey Co - during Q3 of fiscal 2017, company determined to exit publishing business in Japan
* Franklin Covey - expects adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 to be equal to, or slightly below, previously released guidance range of $10 million to $14 million
* Franklin Covey Co - during Q3, restructured its U.S./Canada direct office operations in order to transition to "AAP centric business model" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.