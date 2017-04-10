FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Franklin Electric buys U.S. groundwater distribution firms
April 10, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Franklin Electric buys U.S. groundwater distribution firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc

* Franklin Electric Co acquires U.S. Groundwater distribution companies

* Franklin Electric Co says expects DSI acquisition to close before end of Q2 2017

* Franklin Electric Co - deal for $89 million in aggregate, which includes assumed debt

* Franklin Electric Co says Franklin Electric will operate acquired distributors in an entity named Headwater Companies, Llc

* Franklin Electric Co - earnings from acquired companies are expected to add 12 to 14 cents to Franklin Electric's 2018 adjusted earnings per share

* Franklin Electric Co - earnings from acquired companies expected to add twelve to fourteen cents to Franklin Electric's 2018 adjusted earnings per share

* Franklin Electric Co Inc says deal expected to be neutral to 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 company has provided

* Franklin Electric Co - will acquire 2m Company Inc, Western Hydro Holding Corporation and Drillers Service Inc for approximately $89 million in aggregate

* Franklin Electric Co - to buy 2m Company Of Billings, Montana; Western Hydro Holding Corp of Hayward, California, Drillers Service of Hickory, North Carolina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

