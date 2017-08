April 27 (Reuters) - Franklin Electric Co Inc

* Qtrly organic sales growth was 1 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $227.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin electric reports first quarter 2017 sales and earnings

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $220.3 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.77 to $1.87 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: