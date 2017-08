March 20 (Reuters) - Uponor Oyj:

* Franklin Templeton ownership decreases below 5 percent

* Holdings of Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., came to 4.97 percent, or 3.6 million shares, on 16 March 2017

* In previous notification, dated Sept. 15, 2016, Franklin Templeton's ownership was 9.55 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)