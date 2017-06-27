BRIEF-Finjan reports pricing of public offering of common shares
* Finjan announces pricing of public offering of common shares
June 27 (Reuters) -
* Has entered into a securities purchase agreement with Raycom Media
* Approved sale of common shares,warrants to Raycom in exchange for cancellation of $7 million of outstanding $14.5 million in debt due to Raycom Source text for Eikon:
