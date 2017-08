April 18 (Reuters) - Frankly Inc:

* Frankly reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly revenue increased 15 pct to $6.1 million from $5.3 million in Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly net loss totaled $6.3 million compared to net loss of $15.1 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: