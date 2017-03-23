March 23 Franks International Nv:
* Frank's International N.V. confirms sale of common stock
by certain members of the mosing family and related family
members
* Franks International N.V. - following sale, members of
mosing family and affiliated entities own an approximate 75pct
interest in company.
* Franks International N.V. - Morgan Stanley intends to make
shares of Frank's International common stock available for
re-sale to third parties
* Franks International - entities controlled by certain
members of mosing family have sold about 5.6 million shares of
co's common stock to Morgan Stanley
* Franks International- received notification entities
controlled by certain members of mosing family sold about 5.6
million shares of co's stock to Morgan Stanley
* Franks International N.V. - FRANK'S is not offering any
stock in the transaction & will not receive any proceeds from
sale of shares by family members
