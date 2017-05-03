FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Fraser & Neave Holdings says qtrly net profit 107.1 mln rgt
May 3, 2017 / 10:26 AM

BRIEF-Fraser & Neave Holdings says qtrly net profit 107.1 mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 107.1 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 992.7 million rgt

* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.01 billion rgt, qtrly net profit 90.6 million rgt

* Declares an interim single tier dividend of 27 sen per share for the financial year ending 30 september 2017

* "Malaysian business conditions continue to be challenging and consumer sentiment is expected to remain weak"

* "Input costs in subsequent quarters for F&B Thailand, F&B Malaysia are expected to increase following uptrends in packaging, milk powder, sugar prices" Source text: [bit.ly/2qxGTzF] Further company coverage:

