BRIEF-Fraser & Neave Holdings says qtrly net profit 107.1 mln rgt

May 3 (Reuters) - Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 107.1 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 992.7 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 1.01 billion rgt, qtrly net profit 90.6 million rgt
* Declares an interim single tier dividend of 27 sen per share for the financial year ending 30 september 2017
* "Malaysian business conditions continue to be challenging and consumer sentiment is expected to remain weak"
* "Input costs in subsequent quarters for F&B Thailand, F&B Malaysia are expected to increase following uptrends in packaging, milk powder, sugar prices"