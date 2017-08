May 11 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Ltd:

* Qtrly revenue S$705.8 million versus S$897.9 million

* Declares 2.4 singapore cents interim dividend per share

* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: