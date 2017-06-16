Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Freddie Mac:
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Expects to guarantee approximately $198 million in multifamily SB certificates which are anticipated to settle on or about June 27, 2017
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway