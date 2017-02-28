FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freddie Mac February 2017 outlook
February 28, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac February 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac February 2017 outlook

* Freddie Mac says recent reports indicate that consumer price inflation is rising

* Freddie Mac says rising inflation would have a significant impact on housing markets by driving up mortgage interest rates in 2017

* Freddie Mac says rapidly rising interest rates have negative impact on housing & mortgage markets causing home sales & mortgage originations to decline significantly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

