3 months ago
BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for April
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie mac - total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 0.5% in april

* Freddie mac - single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $9.4 billion in april

* Freddie mac - relief refinance mortgages comprised approximately 9% of total single-family refinance volume during april

* Freddie mac - total number of single-family loan modifications were 4,588 in april and 16,587 for the four months ended april 30, 2017

* Freddie mac - aggregate unpaid principal balance of mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $1.5 billion in april

* Freddie mac - mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 2.1% in april

* Freddie mac - single-family seriously delinquent rate remained flat at 0.92% in april; multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 0.03% in april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

