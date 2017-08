March 27 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac prices $451 million k-deal, k-w02, supporting affordable multifamily housing for low- and moderate-income working families

* Freddie Mac says expects to issue approximately $451 million in k certificates (k-w02), which are expected to settle on or about march 30, 2017