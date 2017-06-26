BRIEF-CSRA SAYS DOD AWARDS CO $498 MLN CEILING CONTRACT TO SUPPORT MILCLOUD 2.0 PHASE 1
* CSRA INC - UNDER CONTRACT, CSRA WILL PROVIDE DOD WITH A PRIVATE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.375% seven-year reference notes security
* Stop yield for issue, CUSIP 3137EADR7, was 1.528%, priced at 99.575 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 26 EU antitrust regulators are likely to impose a record fine on Alphabet unit Google over its shopping service as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, concluding one of three cases against the company.