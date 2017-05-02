Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Freddie Mac reports net income and comprehensive income of $2.2 billion for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly net interest income of $3.8 billion declined 2 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016
* Says total guarantee portfolio increased $30 billion in the first quarter to $1,943 billion at March 31, 2017
* Says total mortgage-related investments portfolio declined $7 billion in the first quarter to $291 billion at March 31, 2017
* Says scheduled dividend obligation to treasury in June 2017 will be $2.2 billion
* Says at quarter end, single-family guarantee business serious delinquency rate of 0.92 percent declined 8 basis points from year end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.