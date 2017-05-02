May 2 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Freddie Mac reports net income and comprehensive income of $2.2 billion for first quarter 2017

* Qtrly net interest income of $3.8 billion declined 2 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016

* Says total guarantee portfolio increased $30 billion in the first quarter to $1,943 billion at March 31, 2017

* Says total mortgage-related investments portfolio declined $7 billion in the first quarter to $291 billion at March 31, 2017

* Says scheduled dividend obligation to treasury in June 2017 will be $2.2 billion

* Says at quarter end, single-family guarantee business serious delinquency rate of 0.92 percent declined 8 basis points from year end 2016