BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
May 3 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac settles second seasoned credit risk transfer offering
* Freddie Mac - settlement of second Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer offering a rated, securitization of approximately $1.12 billion
* Freddie Mac - Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer trust, series 2017-1 will issue approximately $926 million in guaranteed senior certificates
* Freddie Mac - Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer trust, series 2017-1 to also issue about $190 million in unguaranteed mezzanine, subordinate certificates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.