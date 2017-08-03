BRIEF-Freddie mac to initiate new single security-related investor disclosures

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie mac to initiate new single security-related investor disclosures
* Will implement new or revised disclosures for single-family fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities
* Beginning Aug. 28, co will release updated disclosures providing standardized loan-level and pool-level data for all of mortgage pcs
* Disclosures are a step toward launch of Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security (UMBS), which is expected to occur in Q2 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: