BRIEF-China Bio Cassava says unit as lender entered into facility letter
* Fortune Credit as lender and both customer A and customer B collectively as joint borrowers entered into facility letter
June 29 Swedish FSA reports on ownership change in Seamless Distribution Ab:
* Fredell & Co ups stake in seamless distribution to 10.0 percent Further company coverage:
* Fortune Credit as lender and both customer A and customer B collectively as joint borrowers entered into facility letter
* F-SECURE HAS RECEIVED A FAVORABLE RULING REGARDING WITHHOLDING TAXES FOR YEARS 2009-2011