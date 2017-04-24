FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fred's Inc provides update on agreement with Alden
April 24, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Fred's Inc provides update on agreement with Alden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc:

* Fred's Inc- cooperation agreement with Alden provides 1 alden designee will resign from board if Alden's ownership falls below 10 pct of outstanding shares

* Fred's - cooperation agreement with Alden provides each party not to sue other, subject to certain exceptions; each party not to disparage other party

* Fred's - cooperation agreement with Alden provides Alden grants co right of first refusal for block sales of shares of common stock of 5pct or more

* Fred's - cooperation agreement with Alden provides co to reimburse Alden amount not to exceed $600,000 for expenses incurred for execution, effectuation of deal Source text:(bit.ly/2oEUEuj) Further company coverage:

