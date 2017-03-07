FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy says appoints new directors
March 7, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fred's Pharmacy says appoints new directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's Pharmacy announces appointment of new directors

* Two independent directors and chief executive officer Michael K. Bloom appointed

* Michael Hayes, John Eisenman, Jerry Shore will retire from board and not stand for reelection at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

* Appointed Christopher Bodine, Peter Bocian and Michael Bloom, Fred's Pharmacy's CEO to its board of directors, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: [IDnBw1B1g98a:] Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

