MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
June 28 Fred's Inc
* fred’s pharmacy unanimously adopts short-term shareholder rights plan
* Fred's inc - board unanimously adopted short-term rights plan
* Fred's - pursuant to short-term rights plan, company is issuing one right for each share of common stock outstanding at close of business on july 7, 2017.
* Fred's inc - sets trigger at 10 percent
* Fred's inc - the rights will expire on september 25, 2017; company's board of directors may redeem rights for $0.01 per right Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled it a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.