April 6 (Reuters) - FreeBit Co Ltd

* Says unit Full Speed Inc has concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of about 481 million yen from a Tokyo-based company which sells hair removal sarong and three related companies

* This is due to financial deterioration and bankruptcy of the Tokyo-based company

