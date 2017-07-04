July 4 Freedom Foods Group Ltd:

* FNP and JLL signs definitive documentation

* Enters binding documentation with Shenzhen Jialile Food Co. to establish new co called Australia's Own Dairy Company China

* ‍Will subscribe for an initial 10 pct investment in AO China for a consideration of RMB22 million​

* ‍Intended that AO China would potentially seek a listing on an international stock exchange in medium term​