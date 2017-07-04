BRIEF-Laboratorio Reig Jofre's 8.5 mln euro debt cancelled
* NATUREX CANCELLED 8.5 MILLION EUROS DEBT RELATED TO DEFERRED PAYMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAL ASSETS
July 4 Freedom Foods Group Ltd:
* FNP and JLL signs definitive documentation
* Enters binding documentation with Shenzhen Jialile Food Co. to establish new co called Australia's Own Dairy Company China
* Will subscribe for an initial 10 pct investment in AO China for a consideration of RMB22 million
* Intended that AO China would potentially seek a listing on an international stock exchange in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NATUREX CANCELLED 8.5 MILLION EUROS DEBT RELATED TO DEFERRED PAYMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAL ASSETS
* Videocon Telecom existing business lines are projected to contribute a topline revenue of 13.58 billion rupees during FY 17-18