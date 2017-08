April 4 (Reuters) - Freedom Property Fund Ltd:

* Update regarding legal action

* Court has dismissed application based on, amongst others, a lack of urgency

* Consequently that a cost order on scale as between attorney and client has been awarded in favour of respondents against co

* Cost order will be argued between parties in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)