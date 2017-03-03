BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q4 FFO per share C$0.26

March 2 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd:

* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards

* Q4 FFO per share C$0.26

* To increase 2017 production guidance and raise dividend by 25%

* Revising our 2017 production forecast from 11,000 boe/d to a range of 11,300 boe/d to 11,800 boe/d

* Freehold Royalties Ltd - increasing monthly dividend from $0.04 to $0.05 per share consistent with strategy of a 60%-80% adjusted payout ratio

* Says Q4 production averaged 12,579 boe/d, a 6% improvement over Q4-2015