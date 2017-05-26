FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation updates on claims against certain former directors
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation updates on claims against certain former directors

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd

* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company

* Compensation orders are also sought against 2 former directors of co for payment of about hk$76 million with interest to company

* SFC seeks disqualification orders against relevant respondents and other former directors of company

* Disqualification orders for directors alleged misconducts in co's dealings of acquisition and disposal of interest in liu's holdings

* Co has no intention to appoint any of respondent former directors as director, or to engage them with or without court's order

* Says relevant respondents have all resigned from board at dates subsequent to announcement

* Board would like to emphasize that none of respondent former directors is engaged in management of co, directly or indirectly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.