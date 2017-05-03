WRAPUP 2-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
May 3 Freenet AG
* dgap-news: freenet ag increased revenue, gross profit and ebitda in the first quarter of 2017 and confirms guidance for 2017 and outlook for 2018
* Q1 ebitda rose 13.1 percent to 100.9 million eur
* Q1 revenue rose 11.9 percent to 838 million eur
* Q1 profit 41.7 million eur
* Says group ebitda in financial year 2017 will increase to slightly more than 410 million euros
* Says will achieve further growth in 2018 compared with previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Incurs S$185 mln impairment charge for TradeGlobal (Adds analysts comment)
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.