BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan CEO says copper demand from China remains strong

May 16 (Reuters) - Freeport-mcmoran Inc:

* "For copper, chinese demand remains strong; europe , north america showing steady improvement" - CEO

* Freeport-Mcmoran - "since mid-april 2017, pt-freeport indonesia has experienced a high level of worker absenteeism, which has impacted mining/milling rates" - CEO

* Freeport-Suspending pt fi underground development would cause significant long-lasting negative impacts to all stakeholders , including indonesian suppliers, government and Rio Tinto Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qmZNeV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)