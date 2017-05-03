UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
May 3 Freightcar America Inc
* Freightcar America Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $139.5 million versus $148.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $99.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deliveries for 2017 are now expected to range between 4,200 and 4,400 railcars
* Freightcar America Inc - company delivered 1,525 railcars in q1 of 2017, compared to 1,609 railcars delivered in q1 of 2016
* Freightcar America Inc qtrly diversified backlog totaling 2,802 railcars valued at $285 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)
VIENNA, May 14 The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.