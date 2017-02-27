Feb 27 Freightcar America Inc

* Freightcar america, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Freightcar america inc says year-end backlog totaling 4,259 railcars valued at $419 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Freightcar america inc -expect to deliver between 3,200 and 3,800 new railcars in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: