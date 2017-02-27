BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 EPS $0.11
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 27 Freightcar America Inc
* Freightcar america, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Freightcar america inc says year-end backlog totaling 4,259 railcars valued at $419 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Freightcar america inc -expect to deliver between 3,200 and 3,800 new railcars in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's worst recession ever intensified in the final months of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, frustrating hopes of an imminent rebound despite stimulus measures including a rapid fall in central bank interest rates.