BRIEF-French AMF regulator issues update on Vinci hoax probe

Feb 23 (Reuters) - French AMF regulator/Vinci:
* AMF issues update on its probe into Vinci hoax incident that occurred in November 2016
* AMF says asked Euronext to review circuit-breaker mechanisms for CAC-40 companies
* Talking to Euronext over a general strengthening of security measures
* AMF would like to urge companies listed on stock market to aim to publish market sensitive information outside of stock market trading hours
* AMF asks media to tighten their checks on sources of information
* Vinci shares slumped on Nov. 22, 2016, after media picked up a hoax statement concerning the company
* Vinci also decided to file a legal complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible for the fake announcement
* AMF also launched investigation into the affair last November
Further company coverage: