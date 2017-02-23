FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-French AMF regulator issues update on Vinci hoax probe
February 23, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-French AMF regulator issues update on Vinci hoax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - French AMF regulator/Vinci:

* AMF issues update on its probe into Vinci hoax incident that occurred in November 2016

* AMF says asked Euronext to review circuit-breaker mechanisms for CAC-40 companies

* Talking to Euronext over a general strengthening of security measures

* AMF would like to urge companies listed on stock market to aim to publish market sensitive information outside of stock market trading hours

* AMF asks media to tighten their checks on sources of information

* Vinci shares slumped on Nov. 22, 2016, after media picked up a hoax statement concerning the company

* Vinci also decided to file a legal complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible for the fake announcement

* AMF also launched investigation into the affair last November

