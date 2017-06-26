June 26 Natixis/Dalenys:
* Natixis announces the signature of an agreement to acquire
50.04% of the capital of Dalenys at a price of 9 euros/share
* Acquisition will be financed out of Natixis' own funds
* Estimated impact for 100% of the acquisition on Natixis
Core Tier One capital ratio at end-March 2017 is around -10 bps.
* This announcement confirms Natixis' strategic ambition to
become one of the European leaders in the payments industry,
particularly for merchant services.
* The acquisition of Dalenys strengthens Natixis' range of
payment solutions for E-retailers on a fast-growing market with
transaction volume in Europe in excess of 500 billion euros,
adds Natixis in a statement
* Dalenys offers Payment Marketing solutions that aim to
increase revenues for online and point-of-sale merchants